Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 85736 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 121407 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125131 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166898 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166542 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270174 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177168 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166909 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148645 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239785 views

Russia intensifies repressions in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region: people are being taken to an unknown destination

Russia intensifies repressions in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region: people are being taken to an unknown destination

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38720 views

Russians in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region are demonstrating new methods of terror. In particular, checking phones for Ukrainian numbers, interrogating and taking "disloyal" people to the occupiers in an unknown direction.

russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region resort to new methods of terror, organizing filtration, people are taken away in an unknown direction. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, russians in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region began to organize filtration in villages, looking for disloyal residents. The disobedient are interrogated or taken away in an unknown direction.

In cases where there are no owners in the houses, the occupiers break down the doors and enter to take possession of the food and property of civilians.

The occupation administration in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region has also introduced phone checks of the local population. So-called "law enforcement officers" force people to delete Ukrainian numbers, as such contacts may belong to "SBU agents".

In their propaganda, the occupiers report on development and peaceful life, while they themselves resort to new methods of terror and creating an information vacuum for the allegedly "liberated" civilian population

 ," said Ivan Fedorov.

Recall

The Russian Federation is preparing to implement a plan called "Zaporizhzhya Virgin Lands", which was developed during the Soviet Union. According to this plan, it is planned to transport residents from russia, belarus and Kazakhstan to settle in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region in order to change the ethnic composition of the population and suppress Ukrainian resistance.

12.10.23, 03:56 • 837789 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
kazakhstanKazakhstan
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

