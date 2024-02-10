Russia intensifies repressions in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region: people are being taken to an unknown destination

russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region resort to new methods of terror, organizing filtration, people are taken away in an unknown direction. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

According to the information, russians in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region began to organize filtration in villages, looking for disloyal residents. The disobedient are interrogated or taken away in an unknown direction.

In cases where there are no owners in the houses, the occupiers break down the doors and enter to take possession of the food and property of civilians.

The occupation administration in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region has also introduced phone checks of the local population. So-called "law enforcement officers" force people to delete Ukrainian numbers, as such contacts may belong to "SBU agents".

In their propaganda, the occupiers report on development and peaceful life, while they themselves resort to new methods of terror and creating an information vacuum for the allegedly "liberated" civilian population ," said Ivan Fedorov.

The Russian Federation is preparing to implement a plan called "Zaporizhzhya Virgin Lands", which was developed during the Soviet Union. According to this plan, it is planned to transport residents from russia, belarus and Kazakhstan to settle in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region in order to change the ethnic composition of the population and suppress Ukrainian resistance.