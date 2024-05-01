Russian UAVs strike in Kharkiv region: the Navy clarifies data on the victims

In the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, two people were killed and three others were wounded by enemy guided bombs, the Interior Ministry reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

In the morning, Russia attacked the village of Zolochiv in Bohodukhiv district. Preliminarily, with two guided aerial bombs. Two people were killed and three wounded - the statement said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also indicated that necessary services continue to work at the site.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reportedthat a man and a woman in a civilian car were killed in the village of Zolochiv by enemy shelling, and two elderly people were injured.