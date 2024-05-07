russian troops strike Dnipropetrovs'k region with a drone: a child is among the wounded

In the evening of May 7, russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with a kamikaze drone once again in a day. A man was injured in the attack. In addition, a 6-year-old girl was injured in the Nikopol region. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the russian army fired a drone strike at the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih

A 56-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in moderate condition. Residential buildings damaged - Lysak said.

In addition, the number of casualties in the Nikopol region increased in the evening.

A 6-year-old girl was injured in one of the enemy's strikes. A 51-year-old man was also wounded. They received medical aid and will be treated at home - said the head of the Dnipro RMA.

Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 16 times: four people were wounded