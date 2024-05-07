Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 16 times: four people were wounded

During the day, May 7, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 16 times. Four people were wounded as a result of enemy shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the Russians attacked 14 times with kamikaze drones and fired twice with artillery.

It was noisy in the district center, Pokrovske, Myrivske and Marhanets communities. Four people were injured. Women of 91 and 50 years old. And men - 37 and 40 years old. One of them is "seriously injured" - Lysak said.

Currently, there are 10 damaged houses , 3 garages and the same number of outbuildings. A greenhouse and a greenhouse were damaged. One car was damaged, another was destroyed. Power lines were damaged.

Recall

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, 3 private houses, an outbuilding, a shop and a gas pipeline were damaged due to Russian nighttime aggression