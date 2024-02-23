Russian troops shell Ukrainian positions in Donetsk region about 2 thousand times a day - RMA

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40737 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 158677 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94472 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 332313 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272753 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203740 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238754 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253348 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159448 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372537 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 85188 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 158677 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 332314 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 231911 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272753 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27851 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39767 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34683 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 97147 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103833 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russian troops shell Ukrainian positions in Donetsk region about 2 thousand times a day - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32778 views

The Russian army is shelling the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces about 2,000 times a day with various types of weapons in the Donetsk region, where 80-120 combat clashes occur daily.

Russian troops shell Ukrainian positions in Donetsk region about 2 thousand times a day - RMA

In the Donetsk region, 80-120 combat clashes with the occupiers take place daily, the Russian army fires at the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces about 2,000 times with various weapons. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin at a meeting with UN representatives in Ukraine, UNN reports

Details 

Filashkin noted that Donetsk region remains the most affected region of Ukraine. 

Every day, 80-120 combat clashes with the enemy take place in the region, and the Russians fire at the positions of our military about 2000 times with various weapons

- Filashkin said on social media.

According to him, over the past week, the Russians continued to hit civilian targets in the relative rear. Kurakhove community was heavily damaged, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk were hit.

On the night of February 23, the Russian army fired three missiles at Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, killing one person. In addition, the enemy hit the village of Poltavka with "shaheds" - damaging an agricultural enterprise and  480 tons of grain. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Myrnohrad
Kurakhovo
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Donetsk
