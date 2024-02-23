Russian troops shell Ukrainian positions in Donetsk region about 2 thousand times a day - RMA

In the Donetsk region, 80-120 combat clashes with the occupiers take place daily, the Russian army fires at the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces about 2,000 times with various weapons. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin at a meeting with UN representatives in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Filashkin noted that Donetsk region remains the most affected region of Ukraine.

Every day, 80-120 combat clashes with the enemy take place in the region, and the Russians fire at the positions of our military about 2000 times with various weapons - Filashkin said on social media.

According to him, over the past week, the Russians continued to hit civilian targets in the relative rear. Kurakhove community was heavily damaged, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk were hit.

On the night of February 23, the Russian army fired three missiles at Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, killing one person. In addition, the enemy hit the village of Poltavka with "shaheds" - damaging an agricultural enterprise and 480 tons of grain.