Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery during the day: one person was killed, a child was wounded

During the day, on September 18, Russian troops actively shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region. One person was killed and four others were wounded as a result of the hostile attacks. Among the victims is a child. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

The enemy was terrorizing Nikopol region all day long. They used artillery and kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities were under attack. A man was killed. Four more people were injured, including a child - Lysak said.

According to him, the attack damaged 5 high-rise buildings, two educational institutions and the same number of administrative buildings, a post office, 7 shops, a pharmacy, and a hairdresser. In addition, some cars were damaged.

Explosions were also heard in the Kryvyi Rih district. There, the Russian Federation attacked the Hrushevska community with a kamikaze drone. No one was killed or injured

In the afternoon, on September 18, Russian troops launched a drone strike on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region. As a result of the enemy attack , two people were wounded.