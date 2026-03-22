Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region - 53-year-old man killed in Komyshuvakha

Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

A man died in Zaporizhzhia region due to a Russian attack on March 22. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russians struck Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs. Private houses and non-residential buildings were destroyed, and a fire broke out. A 53-year-old man died as a result of the shelling. - the post reads.

Recall

On the night of March 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 139 attack drones of various types. Defense forces shot down or suppressed 127 of them, but hits were also recorded.