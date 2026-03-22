Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region - 53-year-old man killed in Komyshuvakha
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers attacked Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs, destroying houses and non-residential buildings. A local resident was killed as a result of the enemy shelling.
A man died in Zaporizhzhia region due to a Russian attack on March 22. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.
Details
Russians struck Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs. Private houses and non-residential buildings were destroyed, and a fire broke out. A 53-year-old man died as a result of the shelling.
Recall
On the night of March 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 139 attack drones of various types. Defense forces shot down or suppressed 127 of them, but hits were also recorded.