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Russian strike on three cities: 19 dead and more than 40 injured so far

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Fourteen people were killed in Dnipro, three in Kremenchuk, and two girls in Chernihiv. Overall, more than 40 people are known to have been injured.

Russian strike on three cities: 19 dead and more than 40 injured so far

In Dnipro, there are already 14 people killed as a result of Russia's strike on the railway station. The death toll from the enemy attack in Kremenchuk has risen to three. Overall, since the morning of October 29, 19 people have been reported killed in Chernihiv, Dnipro and Kremenchuk, while the number of injured is rising — already exceeding 40. UNN reports this, citing data from the local military administrations.  

Dnipro

"The number of people killed as a result of the Russian drone strike on the railway station in Dnipro has risen to 14," said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on social media on October 29.

According to him, the number of injured has also increased.

"There are already 14 people injured in Dnipro as a result of the Russian attack on the railway station. Thirteen of them have been hospitalized. Six are in serious condition. One of them is an 11-year-old boy. All of them have multiple shrapnel wounds. A 40-year-old man has had both legs amputated. Medical workers are constantly beside the injured. They are doing everything possible to save their lives," Hanzha said.

Kremenchuk

In Kremenchuk, Poltava region, an enemy UAV, as reported by Viktaliy Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, struck a multi-story residential building. 

"The number of people killed has risen to three. As of now, 15 people are known to have been injured, including three children," Diakivnych wrote on social media.

Chernihiv

"Russia killed two 15-year-old girls in central Chernihiv with its 'parcel.' Fifteen injured people have already been reported. Three of them are children. Eleven people are currently in hospitals. The rest received medical assistance at the scene. There is extensive destruction. All services will do their work. An absolutely cynical strike. The Russians are simply terrorists," said Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on social media. 

Since this morning, Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Chernihiv have claimed the lives of 17 people, with dozens injured29.10.26, 13:07 • 8702 views

Julia Shramko

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