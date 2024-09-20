Russian strike on Kharkiv: occupants attacked with FAB-250 bombs, law enforcement documents war crimes

Three men were injured in the shelling of Kharkiv, and the police have documented another Russian war crime. The victims were taken to medical institutions with explosive and shrapnel injuries, UNN reports, citing the National Police.

Details

On September 20, at about 17:00, the Russian military struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. The premises of an enterprise in the Sloboda district were damaged. A 61-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized.

Another hit was recorded in Osnoviansk district. A non-residential administrative building and cars were damaged. Two 49-year-old men were injured and hospitalized.

According to the preliminary conclusions of explosive experts, the Russian military struck with FAB-250 bombs with the UMPK module. Investigative teams, forensic experts and explosives experts were working at the scene.

Russians shell two villages in Kharkiv region: two dead, at least five wounded