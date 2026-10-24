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Russian strike on a vessel near Romania claims the life of a Ukrainian sailor - Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

As a result of the strike, a Ukrainian sailor was killed, four were injured, three went missing, and six were rescued. Ukraine and Romania will strengthen cooperation.

Russian strike on a vessel near Romania claims the life of a Ukrainian sailor - Prime Minister

A Russian strike on a civilian vessel near the coast of Romania claimed the life of a Ukrainian sailor. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi on October 24 following a conversation with his Romanian counterpart, UNN writes.

I had a call with Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu. We discussed the Russian strike on a civilian vessel near the coast of Romania, in which one Ukrainian sailor was killed, four were injured, three more went missing, and six were rescued

- Koretskyi reported on social media.

Drone sank vessel with Ukrainians in crew near Romania; one person killed, several missing - Bucharest blames Russia23.10.26, 14:25 • 5216 views

According to Koretskyi, he "thanked Romania for its principled position and clear condemnation of this crime, which is a gross violation of international law and freedom of navigation."

Three missing Ukrainian sailors from the sunken KHORYV vessel are being searched for off the coast of Romania23.10.26, 19:31 • 7836 views

What they discussed

"We held substantive discussions on defense, energy, and logistics. We seek to accelerate projects that will increase railway capacity, develop transportation along river routes, and boost cargo throughput," the Prime Minister noted.

According to him, he "proposed that his Romanian counterpart establish cooperation in the format of intergovernmental consultations." He added that this format had already demonstrated its effectiveness in cooperation with other countries.

"I thanked him for Romania's consistent support from the first days of the full-scale invasion. I invited Mr. Niculescu to Kyiv. This was our first conversation since his appointment, so I also took the opportunity to congratulate my colleague on his new position," Koretskyi noted.

Julia Shramko

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