Russian strike on a park in Nova Vodolaha: death toll rises to six, including three children

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

Six people, including three children, were killed as a result of a Russian drone strike on a central park in Nova Vodolaha, Kharkiv region. This was reported on October 19 by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, during the nationwide telethon "United News" and on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Russian forces attacked the central park in Nova Vodolaha with a drone. Initially, it was reported that three people had been killed, including a small child, and 14 had been injured. Later, the death toll rose to six and the number of injured to 15.

"Unfortunately, the death toll from the Russian shelling in Nova Vodolaha has risen to six. Three children are among the dead. I express my sincere condolences to the families," the regional head reported.

Seven of the 15 injured are children. Medics are currently providing the necessary assistance to all those wounded. In particular, resuscitation teams are transporting the injured to hospitals in Kharkiv. Emergency Service rescuers and emergency medical teams are working at the site of the strike. Rescue operations are ongoing, and specialists are finding out who else may need assistance.

According to preliminary information, the attack damaged a café located on the park grounds. Oleh Syniehubov emphasized that Russian forces struck a civilian facility in the middle of the day, when people were relaxing in the park.

"This is another terrorist act by the Russian Federation. The enemy strikes a recreation park in the middle of the day, knowing that there is no military infrastructure there," he emphasized.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration also called on residents of the region not to ignore air-raid alerts, as the threat of Russian attacks remains extremely high. According to him, during the past week alone, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down more than 700 aerial targets over Kharkiv and the region. Syniehubov emphasized that such an intensity of attacks indicates a large-scale threat to the civilian population and infrastructure of the region.