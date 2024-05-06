Near Polohy, representatives of the occupation army opened fire during a drinking session - according to intelligence, soldiers of the 38th separate motorized rifle brigade from the Amur region took part in the shootout. As a result, 5 Russian soldiers sustained gunshot wounds, two of them in serious condition.

This was reported by in Mariupol. Resistance and transmitted by UNN.

Details

Near Polohy, the cazzas shot each other while drinking. The incident occurred on Easter. As a result of the clash, five Russian soldiers sustained gunshot wounds, two of them in serious condition," informs the Telegram channel Mariupol.Sprotyv.

It is stated that the occupiers began to settle their relations with each other on the afternoon of May 5. According to intelligence, the incident involved soldiers of the 38th separate motorized rifle brigade from the Amur region, who were camped in Inzhenerne. At first, the fight took place with fists, and then with weapons.

The Russian military police are currently working in Inzhenerne to establish the circumstances of the shooting, Mariupol.Spistov writes.

Recall

