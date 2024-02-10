russian oil tanker NS Leader abruptly changed its route under the influence of US sanctions

A russian oil tanker quickly made a U-turn along the coast of Portugal after being sanctioned by the United States. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

The russian oil tanker NS Leader quickly changed its route after being targeted by US sanctions.

According to the information, the vessel, which was planning to arrive at the port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, instantly halved its speed, turned around off the coast of Portugal and changed its destination to "for orders.

Previously, 2 months ago, another vessel, the Viktor Bakayev, performed a similar maneuver due to sanctions, refusing to go to another oil terminal. Currently, this vessel remains anchored in the Black Sea and is not carrying any cargo.

