Russian offensive on Kupyansk: Ukrainian Armed Forces respond to information about 500 tanks and 40 thousand Russian soldiers to attack the city

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 92286 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123255 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126318 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168019 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167234 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271540 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177351 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166940 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148672 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240929 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103622 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 88218 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 62964 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 59315 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 71329 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271549 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240935 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226233 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251671 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237660 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123263 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102014 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102326 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118707 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119228 views
Russian offensive on Kupyansk: Ukrainian Armed Forces respond to information about 500 tanks and 40 thousand Russian soldiers to attack the city

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 257648 views

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that since October last year, Russia has amassed about 40,000 troops and 500 tanks near Kupyansk, but noted that not all of these forces are currently engaged in combat and that the Ukrainian defense is holding back the Russians.

Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said that although Russia has deployed up to 40,000 personnel and 500 tanks to attack Kupyansk, as Forbes reported, this number of troops has been there since October last year. He noted that such a large number of troops and equipment does not mean that they are immediately involved in combat operations. Evlash told about this in a commentary to UNN.

Details

As Evlash told UNN , the Armed Forces confirm the information of Forbes, which reported that Russia had deployed 500 tanks and 40,000 personnel to the Kupyansk direction.

In addition, not only these troops, but also armored combat vehicles, which also number more than 600 units, a little more than 400 artillery systems and more than 150 multiple launch rocket systems are also present there. These troops did not appear there suddenly. This number has been there since October

- said Evlash.

He noted that such a large number of troops and equipment does not mean that all this equipment and all these people are taking part in the fighting at the same time.

"Not all of them are directly involved. That is, there are support, logistics, repair, medical, communications and many more people who are not on the contact line," adds Yevlash.

The head of the press service also noted that the Russians are trying to show how strong their army is before the presidential election, but the training of the Russian army has been halved.

"Their losses with the 200th are equal to the losses of the 300th. That is, these are very large losses. And they continue to build up, pulling up their reserves in this area," emphasized Yevlash.

In addition, the occupiers want to create conditions for blocking Kupiansk and taking Senkivka, but so far they have been unsuccessful.

"Before that, strong defensive structures were built and continue to be built, fortifications that make it impossible for the enemy to advance easily, to walk easily. There are quite powerful ditches, dragon's teeth, minefields, and tactically correct use of the terrain, which makes it impossible for these troops to pass. Moreover, Russia uses rather primitive tactics of meat assaults. They just take by numbers. We, in turn, can counter with our quality, our innovativeness, our non-standard approach to solving any issues. We are restraining this potential and preventing the enemy from advancing," Evlash summarized.

Recall

Forbes wrote that Russia plans to capture the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region by March 2024 as a gift to Putin before the Russian presidential election, deploying 500 tanks and more than 40,000 troops.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council responded to the Forbes publication about the Russian offensive in the Kupyansk sector and "500 tanks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
forbsForbes
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kupyanskKupyansk

Contact us about advertising