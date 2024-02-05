Russian offensive on Kupyansk: Ukrainian Armed Forces respond to information about 500 tanks and 40 thousand Russian soldiers to attack the city

Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said that although Russia has deployed up to 40,000 personnel and 500 tanks to attack Kupyansk, as Forbes reported, this number of troops has been there since October last year. He noted that such a large number of troops and equipment does not mean that they are immediately involved in combat operations. Evlash told about this in a commentary to UNN.

Details

As Evlash told UNN , the Armed Forces confirm the information of Forbes, which reported that Russia had deployed 500 tanks and 40,000 personnel to the Kupyansk direction.

In addition, not only these troops, but also armored combat vehicles, which also number more than 600 units, a little more than 400 artillery systems and more than 150 multiple launch rocket systems are also present there. These troops did not appear there suddenly. This number has been there since October - said Evlash.

He noted that such a large number of troops and equipment does not mean that all this equipment and all these people are taking part in the fighting at the same time.

"Not all of them are directly involved. That is, there are support, logistics, repair, medical, communications and many more people who are not on the contact line," adds Yevlash.

The head of the press service also noted that the Russians are trying to show how strong their army is before the presidential election, but the training of the Russian army has been halved.

"Their losses with the 200th are equal to the losses of the 300th. That is, these are very large losses. And they continue to build up, pulling up their reserves in this area," emphasized Yevlash.

In addition, the occupiers want to create conditions for blocking Kupiansk and taking Senkivka, but so far they have been unsuccessful.

"Before that, strong defensive structures were built and continue to be built, fortifications that make it impossible for the enemy to advance easily, to walk easily. There are quite powerful ditches, dragon's teeth, minefields, and tactically correct use of the terrain, which makes it impossible for these troops to pass. Moreover, Russia uses rather primitive tactics of meat assaults. They just take by numbers. We, in turn, can counter with our quality, our innovativeness, our non-standard approach to solving any issues. We are restraining this potential and preventing the enemy from advancing," Evlash summarized.

Recall

Forbes wrote that Russia plans to capture the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region by March 2024 as a gift to Putin before the Russian presidential election, deploying 500 tanks and more than 40,000 troops.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council responded to the Forbes publication about the Russian offensive in the Kupyansk sector and "500 tanks.