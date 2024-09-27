Russian missile strike on police in Kryvyi Rih: 3 injured reported
Kyiv • UNN
In Kryvyi Rih, Russian troops launched a rocket attack on the district police department. As of 10:20 a.m., three people have been reported injured, there may be people under the rubble, and rescue operations are underway.
In Kryvyi Rih, where Russian troops launched a rocket attack on the district police department, three injured were reported as of 10:20 a.m., people may be under the rubble, and rescue operations are underway, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Friday, UNN reports.
Kryvyi Rih. As of 10:20 a.m., three people were reported injured. There are probably people under the rubble
As indicated, emergency rescue operations are underway.
Russians launched a missile attack on the police department in Kryvyi Rih: there are injured, one person has already been hospitalized27.09.24, 10:35 • 15102 views