Russian missile strike on police in Kryvyi Rih: 3 injured reported

In Kryvyi Rih, where Russian troops launched a rocket attack on the district police department, three injured were reported as of 10:20 a.m., people may be under the rubble, and rescue operations are underway, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Friday, UNN reports.

As indicated, emergency rescue operations are underway.

