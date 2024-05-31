Russian missile strike on Kiev: power engineers restored power for all consumers of the capital
Kyiv • UNN
In Kiev, emergency crews have completed repairs and connected the last private homes that were de-energized as a result of the morning missile attack of the Russian Federation.
In Kiev, power engineers restored power to all homes that were de-energized as a result of the morning missile attack of the Russian Federation on the capital. This was stated in the Kiev city Military Administration, reports UNN.
Details
All consumers of the Holosiivsky district who were disconnected from power supply in the morning as a result of a rocket attack on Kiev - already with light.
It is noted that emergency crews have completed repair work and connected the last private houses that were de-energized.
recall
In the morning, rocket debris damaged the power grid and destroyed a transformer substation in the Goloseevsky district, as a result of which about 500 private homes were de-energized.
