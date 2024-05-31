ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 24239 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 94042 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142522 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147366 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242341 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172508 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164100 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148112 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221238 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112984 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 24239 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 20595 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26389 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108805 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112144 views
Russian missile strike on Kiev: power engineers restored power for all consumers of the capital

Russian missile strike on Kiev: power engineers restored power for all consumers of the capital

 • 33758 views

In Kiev, emergency crews have completed repairs and connected the last private homes that were de-energized as a result of the morning missile attack of the Russian Federation.

In Kiev, power engineers restored power to all homes that were de-energized as a result of the morning missile attack of the Russian Federation on the capital. This was stated in the Kiev city Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

All consumers of the Holosiivsky district who were disconnected from power supply in the morning as a result of a rocket attack on Kiev - already with light.

- said the head of KCMA Sergey Popko. 

It is noted that emergency crews have completed repair work and connected the last private houses that were de-energized.

recall

In the morning, rocket debris damaged the power grid and destroyed a transformer substation in the Goloseevsky district, as a result of which about 500 private homes were de-energized.   

Ukraine may return to the schedule of blackouts: in "Ukrenergo" called the reason31.05.24, 18:35 • 25512 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
serhii-popkoSergiy Popko
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising