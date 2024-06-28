Russian missile strike on Dnipro: number of casualties rises to 6, people blocked in apartments

As a result of a Russian missile strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro, five people have been wounded and one killed. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Details

As of 19:45, one person was killed and five wounded. Unfortunately, there may be more victims. Rescuers are clearing the rubble. People are trapped in apartments - Klymenko said.

According to him, the rescuers rescued one man from a car - the victim was covered with parts of a mangled house.

Recall

In the evening of June 28, Russian troops fired a missile at Dnipro, hitting a residential high-rise building . The attack destroyed four floors, and there is information about casualties.