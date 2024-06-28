Russian missile strike on Dnipro: number of casualties rises to 6, people blocked in apartments
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro, Ukraine, killed one person and injured five others, with more potential victims trapped in the rubble.
As a result of a Russian missile strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro, five people have been wounded and one killed. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.
Details
As of 19:45, one person was killed and five wounded. Unfortunately, there may be more victims. Rescuers are clearing the rubble. People are trapped in apartments
According to him, the rescuers rescued one man from a car - the victim was covered with parts of a mangled house.
Recall
In the evening of June 28, Russian troops fired a missile at Dnipro, hitting a residential high-rise building . The attack destroyed four floors, and there is information about casualties.