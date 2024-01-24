Russian missile debris found in Kyiv park

In the Darnytsia district of Kyiv, municipal security officers found the wreckage of an enemy missile that Russia used to attack the city on January 23. This was reported by the press service of the municipal organization, UNN reports,

During the air raid, employees of the Municipal Security Company, who were ensuring public order in the park area of the Darnytskyi district, discovered the wreckage of a Russian missile used by the occupiers to attack the capital. The municipality promptly took control of the area where the missile fell and prevented citizens from passing through the dangerous area of the park - said in a post on Facebook.

Law enforcement officers were called to the scene to record the crime.

Replacement of the engine and guidance system: Ruvin tells how the enemy is trying to modify X-22/32 cruise missiles