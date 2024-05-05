Strike of Russian invaders on Kharkiv: experts of rescue services published photos of the consequences

In Kharkiv , the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian Federation's strike continues, and the State Emergency Service published photos of the consequences of Russian strikes on the eve of the Easter holiday, UNN reports .

Cynicism and cunning... Nothing else should be expected from the enemy... At night, on the eve of the bright Easter holiday, the Russians cynically shelled Kharkiv. - the SES press service reports.

The agency notes that pyrotechnic crews of the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at the site of the hit.

Recall

A nighttime kamikaze drone attack in Kharkiv damaged 50 private and 30 apartment buildings, injured 6 civilians, including a child, and broke 1,000 windows.

At least 10 people were injured as a result of hostile shelling of Kharkiv, where the occupants hit residential areas, damaging houses, windows, apartment buildings and cars.