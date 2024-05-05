Strike of Russian invaders on Kharkiv: experts of rescue services published photos of the consequences

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100268 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110830 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153492 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157217 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253354 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174797 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165943 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227484 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113091 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 24999 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 38511 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 25592 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 32065 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 29310 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253348 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227480 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213343 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239004 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225663 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100259 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70298 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76830 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113483 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114353 views
Strike of Russian invaders on Kharkiv: experts of rescue services published photos of the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 96797 views

Russian occupants struck Kharkiv on the eve of Easter, damaging 50 private and 30 apartment buildings. The State Emergency Service showed photos of the aftermath of the attack.

In Kharkiv , the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian Federation's strike continues, and the State Emergency Service published photos of the consequences of Russian strikes on the eve of the Easter holiday, UNN reports .

Cynicism and cunning... Nothing else should be expected from the enemy... At night, on the eve of the bright Easter holiday, the Russians cynically shelled Kharkiv. 

- the SES press service reports.

The agency notes that pyrotechnic crews of the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at the site of the hit.

ImageImageImage

Recall

A nighttime kamikaze drone attack in Kharkiv damaged 50 private and 30 apartment buildings, injured 6 civilians, including a child, and broke 1,000 windows.

At least 10 people were injured as a result of hostile shelling of Kharkiv, where the occupants hit residential areas, damaging houses, windows, apartment buildings and cars.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising