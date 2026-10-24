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Russian forces caused an emergency power outage in one of the districts of Vinnytsia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1472 views

A strike on an energy facility in Vinnytsia region caused an emergency power outage. There were no casualties; power engineers are restoring the networks.

Russian forces caused an emergency power outage in one of the districts of Vinnytsia region

Russian forces continue to attack the energy infrastructure of Vinnytsia region. As a result of a strike on an energy facility in one of the region’s districts, an emergency power outage occurred. This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

No one was injured in the attack. Currently, rescuers and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and restore power supply.

Zabolotna urged residents of the region to consume electricity sparingly in order to prevent overloading the networks, and thanked the air defense forces for protecting the region.

The number of people wounded in the Russian attack on Synelnykove has risen to 12 24.10.26, 21:57 • 2122 views

Olga Rozgon

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