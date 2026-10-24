Russian forces caused an emergency power outage in one of the districts of Vinnytsia region
Kyiv • UNN
A strike on an energy facility in Vinnytsia region caused an emergency power outage. There were no casualties; power engineers are restoring the networks.
Russian forces continue to attack the energy infrastructure of Vinnytsia region. As a result of a strike on an energy facility in one of the region’s districts, an emergency power outage occurred. This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.
Details
No one was injured in the attack. Currently, rescuers and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and restore power supply.
Zabolotna urged residents of the region to consume electricity sparingly in order to prevent overloading the networks, and thanked the air defense forces for protecting the region.
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