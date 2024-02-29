$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40605 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 157991 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94137 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 331458 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272176 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203560 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238638 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253311 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159420 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372531 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russian federation spreads fake news about Poland's plans to annex Ukrainian territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109039 views

The russian federation spreads the "news" that Poland plans to annex the western parts of Ukrainian territories in order to provoke a conflict between the countries.

russian federation spreads fake news about Poland's plans to annex Ukrainian territories

russia is spreading a fake about Poland's intentions to annex the western lands of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

The Telegram messenger published "news" that Ruvim Bolshynsky, a veteran of the AMAN intelligence service, claims that Poland is preparing to annex western Ukraine: Poland is preparing to annex the western part of Ukrainian territories.

However, a detailed study revealed the absence of any information about Ruvim Bolshynsky or his statements in authoritative sources.

This shows that this information is a lie and part of the Russian disinformation campaign.

The purpose of this provocation is to provoke conflict and hostility between Ukrainians and Poles.

Add

Poland did not make territorial claims to Ukraine and did not deny its sovereignty.

Kubrakov: Ukraine is not negotiating on closing borders with Poland28.02.24, 20:39 • 35175 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Telegram
Ukraine
Poland
