russian federation spreads fake news about Poland's plans to annex Ukrainian territories

russia is spreading a fake about Poland's intentions to annex the western lands of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

The Telegram messenger published "news" that Ruvim Bolshynsky, a veteran of the AMAN intelligence service, claims that Poland is preparing to annex western Ukraine: Poland is preparing to annex the western part of Ukrainian territories.

However, a detailed study revealed the absence of any information about Ruvim Bolshynsky or his statements in authoritative sources.

This shows that this information is a lie and part of the Russian disinformation campaign.

The purpose of this provocation is to provoke conflict and hostility between Ukrainians and Poles.

Add

Poland did not make territorial claims to Ukraine and did not deny its sovereignty.

Kubrakov: Ukraine is not negotiating on closing borders with Poland