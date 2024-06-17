$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15191 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 143564 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 141253 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 154873 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 208370 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244461 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151414 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370771 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183218 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149962 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 93483 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133440 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120896 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31705 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 50777 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 143564 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 122272 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 141253 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 134723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 154873 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11475 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12754 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16893 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18112 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 32587 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

russian campaign to discredit the Peace Summit reaches its climax - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102486 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation reports that russia is trying to discredit the Ukrainian peace formula and the importance of the peace summit in Switzerland, which brought together more than 100 participants to support Ukraine's initiative to establish a just peace.

russian campaign to discredit the Peace Summit reaches its climax - Center for Countering Disinformation

Details

Details

• The summit was a mere formality, as russia did not participate;

  • The participants discussed putin's "plan," and no one takes Ukraine's proposals seriously;
  • Ukraine and its allies have demonstrated that they want to escalate the war.
  • Ukraine and its allies have demonstrated that they want to escalate the war.

In fact, the Peace Summit is of great importance, as it is the first step towards peace based on the UN Charter and the basic principles of international law. This event brought together more than 100 participants, which demonstrates the wide interest in Ukraine's peace initiative, which declares an important truth - collective efforts can stop the war and establish a just peace 

- the statement said.

Recall

Recall

President Zelenskyy saidthat russia does not need peace, unlike the entire international community, and called for continued efforts to resolve the conflict without focusing on the aggressor.

President Zelenskyy saidthat russia does not need peace, unlike the entire international community, and called for continued efforts to resolve the conflict without focusing on the aggressor.

Putin sees the pause as a chance to build up forces for further offensives: CIA on Ukraine-Russia talks14.06.24, 15:19 • 45974 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPolitics
United Nations
Switzerland
Ukraine
