russian campaign to discredit the Peace Summit reaches its climax - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Center for Countering Disinformation believes that the enemy's campaign to discredit the Ukrainian peace formula has reached its culmination. UNN writes about this with reference to the CPC's report.

The Center for Countering Disinformation analyzed hostile disinformation messages related to the results of the Peace Summit in Switzerland. The following narratives are being spread:

The summit was a mere formality, as russia did not participate;

The participants discussed putin's "plan," and no one takes Ukraine's proposals seriously;

Ukraine and its allies have demonstrated that they want to escalate the war.

As explained in the CPJ, russia is trying to devalue the importance of the peace summit through manipulations, as the unification of the international community in the desire to achieve peace in Ukraine and restore the balance in global security is contrary to Russia's plans to continue the war.

In fact, the Peace Summit is of great importance, as it is the first step towards peace based on the UN Charter and the basic principles of international law. This event brought together more than 100 participants, which demonstrates the wide interest in Ukraine's peace initiative, which declares an important truth - collective efforts can stop the war and establish a just peace - the statement said.

A two-day peace summit convened at the initiative of Ukraine has ended in Sweden. It was held without the participation of russia and China. The Swiss Foreign Minister said that the country will hold discussions with russia and other countries, such as China, which did not attend the Peace Summit, to summarize the results.

President Zelenskyy saidthat russia does not need peace, unlike the entire international community, and called for continued efforts to resolve the conflict without focusing on the aggressor.

