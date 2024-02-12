Russian attack on oil depot in Kharkiv leaks 3000 tons of oil into the environment, environmentalists test water in the Udy River

The Russian attack on the oil depot on the evening of February 9 resulted in about 3,000 tons of oil products leaking into the ecosystem, including the Udy River. Environmentalists took water samples at 9 sites in Kharkiv and the region. No oil products have been found to have entered drinking water sources. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Environmental Protection Agency, UNN reports.

All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences. ...Important: according to preliminary studies, oil products did not get into drinking water sources - the OBA emphasized.

Details

According to the EIA, about 3000 tons of oil products leaked into the environment due to the occupiers' attacks on the company's tanks in Nemyshlyansky district.

It is noted that specialists of the State Ecological Inspectorate in the Kharkiv region immediately took water samples at 9 sites in Kharkiv and the region, namely in the Udy River. The samples were transferred for rapid testing to the Ukrainian Research Institute of Environmental Problems to determine the level of contamination and the presence of harmful substances.

An algorithm of actions has already been developed to prevent harmful substances from entering the Siverskyi Donets River, into which it flows.

Experts have identified a location on the Uda riverbed where measures will be taken to stop the movement of oil products using port infrastructure barriers and disinfect water resources using a sorbent.

Also today, a decision was made to intensify inspections and control measures at the places of storage, transportation and sale of oil products and other hazardous facilities in the Kharkiv region.

Kharkiv Mayor Orders Inspection of All Oil Depots and Hazardous Facilities After Russian Attack on February 9

Recall

On the night of February 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds". Several large-scale fires broke out. Later, the head of the regional police investigation department, Serhiy Bolvinov, said that the occupiers had hit an oil depot, which caused a leak of fuel and lubricants.

As a result of this hit , houses on Kotelna Street burned down, 14 private houses on the area of 3700 square meters were destroyed

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that as a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv, a fire in one of the private houses killed an entire family of 5 people, including 3 children. A man and his wife died in another house.