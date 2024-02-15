Russian attack on Lviv: substation completely destroyed, three people injured - RMA

In Lviv, during the morning enemy missile attack, a power substation was hit and completely destroyed, and because the missile hit the ground, an explosive wave smashed windows in about 30 houses, three people were injured, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maxim Kozitsky summed up, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Lviv is recovering from a difficult morning. "During the air alert, which lasted from 05:01 to 07:10, 14 enemy missiles entered the area of responsibility of the West Air Command, which protects the skies over eight regions in western Ukraine. Our air defense warriors shot down 8 of them. Unfortunately, there are strikes. In particular, in our region," he said.

There was a hit to a power substation in Lviv. This caused a fire on an area of approximately 150 square meters. It took two hours to extinguish. It took 29 firefighters and 6 pieces of equipment to extinguish the fire. The substation is completely destroyed - Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the office premises that were powered by it are now receiving electricity from generators.

"As of this hour, there is no information about the deaths and injuries at this facility," the JMA head noted.

Another rocket, he recalled, hit the ground between residential high-rises.

"The blast wave smashed windows in about 30 houses on five streets. Cars parked nearby were damaged. So far, three people from these houses have sought medical help," Kozitsky said.

russians damaged a substation in Lviv region, but there is no shortage in the power system - Ministry of Energy