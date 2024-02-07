Russian attack on Kyiv: mayor reports two injured and a fire in an apartment building

In Kyiv, two people have already been reported injured as a result of today's hostile attack in the Dniprovsky district. In Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out in an apartment building, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

There are currently two injured in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. Both were treated by medics on the spot - Klitschko wrote on social media.

According to the mayor, "there is a preliminary fire in an apartment building in Holosiivskyi district." A fire and rescue unit is on its way to the scene.

This was confirmed by the KCIA: "According to preliminary information, an apartment building was damaged as a result of a missile strike on Kyiv in the Holosiivskyi district."

Russia's attack on Kyiv: part of the city is without power, medics are heading to Dniprovskyi district