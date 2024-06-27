Russian army strikes Mykolaiv region with ballistic missiles in the morning: debris falls on the highway, there are victims

On the morning of June 27, Russian troops fired a ballistic missile at Mykolaiv region. The wreckage of the downed missile fell on the highway, injuring a truck driver and another person was injured in an accident caused by the fall of the missile debris. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.

"This morning, the enemy launched a ballistic missile at Mykolaiv region. As a result of the missile's downing, its fragments fell on the highway," the statement said.

According to the Southern Defense Forces, a truck driver was injured and his vehicle damaged as a result of falling debris. There was also an accident in which another driver was injured.

Addendum

Air defense systems in Mykolaiv region destroyed six drones and three cruise missiles on the night of June 27, while enemy artillery struck two communities in the region over the past day .