Russian army strikes Mykolaiv region with ballistic missiles in the morning: debris falls on the highway, there are victims

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 57820 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 65175 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 87417 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 170766 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 216977 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134017 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362945 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180409 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148922 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197583 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 33318 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 45932 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 52969 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 66411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50931 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 57770 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 52488 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 65116 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 67895 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 87366 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 2298 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 6166 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12666 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34044 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35915 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russian army strikes Mykolaiv region with ballistic missiles in the morning: debris falls on the highway, there are victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28321 views

In the morning, the Russian army struck Mykolaiv region with a ballistic missile, causing debris to fall on the highway and injure a truck driver. There was also an accident in which another driver was injured.

Russian army strikes Mykolaiv region with ballistic missiles in the morning: debris falls on the highway, there are victims

On the morning of June 27, Russian troops fired a ballistic missile at Mykolaiv region.  The wreckage of the downed missile fell on the highway, injuring a truck driver and another person was injured in an accident caused by the fall of the missile debris. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.

"This morning, the enemy launched a ballistic missile at Mykolaiv region.  As a result of the missile's downing, its fragments fell on the highway," the statement said.

According to the Southern Defense Forces,  a truck driver was injured and his vehicle damaged as a result of falling debris. There was also an accident in which another driver was injured.

Addendum

Air defense systems in Mykolaiv region destroyed six drones and three cruise missiles on the night of June 27, while enemy artillery struck two communities in the region over the past day .

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40