Russian army shells Kherson region 43 times, two wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked Kherson region 43 times, including with drones, destroying one Shahed , and wounding two people in the region, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 43 attacks, firing 180 shells, using artillery, mortars, MLRS, tanks and UAVs. The enemy fired 37 shells at the city of Kherson. Air defense forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 in our region - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; the point of invincibility in Beryslav district.

"Two people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

