Russian army shells four communities in Chernihiv region: 100 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked 4 communities in Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars and drones yesterday, 100 explosions were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Monday, UNN reported.

"During the day, the Russian army fired on four border communities in Chernihiv region. They fired with cannon artillery and mortars, attacked with drones and dropped explosives from drones," the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported, counting 100 explosions and arrivals:

Novhorod-Siverska community: 28 explosions, allegedly from a 120mm mortar and three explosions, allegedly from UAV explosive devices in the village of Mykhalchyna Sloboda; one explosion, allegedly from cannon artillery and one explosion, allegedly from an FPV drone in the village of Chaikyne; three arrivals, possibly by FPV drones, four explosions, possibly from a 120mm mortar, and two explosions, possibly from UAVs, in the village of Hremyach; three explosions, possibly from UAVs, in the village of Buchky.

Semenivka community: five hits, possibly a tank in the village of Yanzhulivka; three explosions, possibly FPV drone, nine explosions, possibly from a 120mm mortar, four explosions, possibly cannon artillery in the village of Karpovychi; four explosions, possibly by FPV drones, in the village of Tymonovychi; eight impacts, possibly by cannon artillery in the village of Orlykivka; seven explosions, possibly by MLRS in the village of Zaliznyi Mist.

Snovska community: four explosions, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar, in the village of Khrinivka.

Horodnyanska community: 11 explosions, possibly from 120-mm artillery in the village of Gasychivka.

There is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling.

