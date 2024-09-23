Russian army shells four communities in Chernihiv region: 100 explosions in 24 hours

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110119 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113987 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184911 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146806 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148600 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141072 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191154 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112252 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180756 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104923 views

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 55722 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 46207 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 73813 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 47501 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 43384 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184884 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191139 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180746 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207856 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196425 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146577 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146088 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150452 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141557 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158166 views
Actual
Russian army shells four communities in Chernihiv region: 100 explosions in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15787 views

Russian troops attacked the border communities of Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars and drones. 100 explosions were recorded in Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, Snovska and Horodnyanska communities.

Russian troops attacked 4 communities in Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars and drones yesterday, 100 explosions were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

"During the day, the Russian army fired on four border communities in Chernihiv region. They fired with cannon artillery and mortars, attacked with drones and dropped explosives from drones," the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported, counting 100 explosions and arrivals:

  • Novhorod-Siverska community: 28 explosions, allegedly from a 120mm mortar and three explosions, allegedly from UAV explosive devices in the village of Mykhalchyna Sloboda; one explosion, allegedly from cannon artillery and one explosion, allegedly from an FPV drone in the village of Chaikyne; three arrivals, possibly by FPV drones, four explosions, possibly from a 120mm mortar, and two explosions, possibly from UAVs, in the village of Hremyach; three explosions, possibly from UAVs, in the village of Buchky. 
  • Semenivka community: five hits, possibly a tank in the village of Yanzhulivka; three explosions, possibly FPV drone, nine explosions, possibly from a 120mm mortar, four explosions, possibly cannon artillery in the village of Karpovychi; four explosions, possibly by FPV drones, in the village of Tymonovychi; eight impacts, possibly by cannon artillery in the village of Orlykivka; seven explosions, possibly by MLRS in the village of Zaliznyi Mist. 
  • Snovska community: four explosions, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar, in the village of Khrinivka. 
  • Horodnyanska community: 11 explosions, possibly from 120-mm artillery in the village of Gasychivka. 

There is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling.

Enemy fired at 25 settlements in Chernihiv region over a week: three wounded23.09.24, 09:29 • 15915 views

Julia Shramko

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast

Contact us about advertising