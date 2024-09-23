Enemy fired at 25 settlements in Chernihiv region over a week: three wounded

Russian occupants shelled Chernihiv region 105 times over the past week. There were 375 explosions. Three civilians were wounded and infrastructure was damaged as a result of Russian strikes. This was announced on Monday by the head of the RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, reports UNN.

Over the past week, the enemy fired 105 times at 25 localities in Chernihiv region, recording 375 explosions. The enemy carried out 37 air strikes using FPV strike drones - Chaus wrote on Telegram.

According to him, air defense forces worked effectively in the region.

Three civilians were injured as a result of Russian strikes.

Due to enemy shelling, forest areas, houses, and other infrastructure were burned and damaged.

