Russian army shells 5 settlements in Donetsk region: one killed

On June 12, the Russian army shelled 2,236 localities in Donetsk region, including three UMPB D-30 bombs on the Liman. One person was killed as a result of an enemy strike on the village of Ostrye. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

Details

According to law enforcement, over the past day, shelling was recorded in 5 localities in Donetsk region: the city of Lyman, the village of Hostre, the villages of Hannaivka, Novoselydivka, and Uspenivka.

7 civilian objects were damaged - 4 residential buildings, a farm, an educational institution and a garage.

The occupiers shelled Strye with artillery, killing a civilian and damaging housing and infrastructure.

Russia dropped three UMPB D-30 bombs on the Liman, damaging three private houses.

In addition, the police reported that they had received information about the death of a person in Siversk who was killed during an enemy shelling on June 11.

In Kharkiv region, Russians hit a farm with FPV drones, 5 people injured in 24 hours