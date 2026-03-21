Russian army lost 1240 soldiers and over 1700 drones in a day, a helicopter was destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the elimination of 1240 occupiers and the destruction of 1781 UAVs in a day. The enemy also lost 39 artillery systems and one helicopter.
On March 20, Russian troops lost 1240 soldiers and 1781 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.03.26 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1286940 (+1240) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11790 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 24262 (+8)
- artillery systems ‒ 38608 (+39)
- MLRS ‒ 1691 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1333 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 350 (+1)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 187204 (+1781)
- cruise missiles ‒ 4468 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 33 (0)
- submarines ‒ 2 (0)
- vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 84518 (+144)
- special equipment ‒ 4096 (0)
Data is being updated.
Recall
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated about the increase in enemy activity and Russia's plans to recruit another 409,000 military personnel in 2026.
The Russian army has intensified pressure in several directions at once, while enemy losses have also significantly increased - Syrskyi20.03.26, 21:17 • 4090 views