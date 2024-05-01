Russian army hits Chernihiv region border with missile, mortars, artillery and drone: 16 explosions

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops shelled three communities yesterday, using mortars, cannon artillery, a drone, and a missile strike, and 16 explosions were recorded, the operational command "North" reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the "Sever" Joint Task Force, Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv region:

Koryukivka community: Perelyub - 1 explosion, presumably a rocket attack.

Snovska community: Khrinivka - 3 attacks: 12 explosions, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar.

Novhorod-Siverska community: Mamekine - 1 explosion, allegedly from a Lancet UAV. Yasna Polyana - 2 explosions, allegedly from cannon artillery.

A total of 60 attacks (277 explosions) from various types of weapons were registered in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions over the course of the day, the "North" JFO said.

