Russians shelled 3 communities in Sumy region overnight: 30 explosions

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region with artillery, mortars and large-caliber machine guns, 30 explosions were recorded, the Sumy RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired five times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 30 explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, Shalyhinska, Esmanska and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled:

Seredyna-Budska community: the enemy fired from artillery (2 explosions) and mortars (6 explosions).

Esman community: mortar shelling (22 explosions).

Shalygynska community: shelling from a large-caliber machine gun was recorded.

Sumy region: Russians shelled 11 communities in the border area