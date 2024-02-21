Russian agent detained for launching missiles at civilian buildings in Kharkiv

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed another agent of the Russian special services who was adjusting Russian air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that on January 23 this year, at about 22:00, the Rashists fired S-300 and X-22 missiles at the Kyiv and Kholodnohirsky districts of the city.

The enemy attack damaged private houses, an educational institution and a postal enterprise. The destruction forced the eviction of 16 civilians, including two children. Nine residents of the regional center were seriously injured.

After the enemy attack, the Russian agent was supposed to arrive at the place of "arrivals" to collect information about the damaged infrastructure and injured persons. SBU officers detained the offender red-handed when she was conducting reconnaissance near the houses that were shelled by Russian troops. The SBU seized the phone she was using for covert photography and communication with the occupiers, - law enforcement officials said.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 34-year-old Kharkiv resident who was remotely recruited by the aggressor earlier this year. They used anonymous chats in a messenger to communicate. After the first sessions of communication with the occupiers, the woman received an "advance" from them for further reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine.

The attacker passed on to the invaders the coordinates of the most densely populated areas of the city, as well as sent geolocations of buildings that she believed could be used by the Defense Forces. In addition, she collected intelligence on the routes of movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units towards the eastern front.

To collect information, the traitor walked around the city on foot and recorded Ukrainian objects on her own phone camera. To conceal communication with the aggressor, the defendant deleted the "reports" she sent to Russia on a daily basis.

SBU investigators have served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a resident of Kirovohrad region who spied on Ukrainian air defense systems and wanted to join the Russian Wagner PMC to fight against Ukraine.