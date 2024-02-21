Russian agent detained for launching missiles at civilian buildings in Kharkiv

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Russian agent detained for launching missiles at civilian buildings in Kharkiv

Russian agent detained for launching missiles at civilian buildings in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 28725 views

The SBU detained a Russian agent who directed rocket attacks on civilian buildings in Kharkiv by adjusting coordinates and sending photos of potential targets.

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed another agent of the Russian special services who was adjusting Russian air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that on January 23 this year, at about 22:00, the Rashists fired S-300 and X-22 missiles at the Kyiv and Kholodnohirsky districts of the city.

The enemy attack damaged private houses, an educational institution and a postal enterprise. The destruction forced the eviction of 16 civilians, including two children. Nine residents of the regional center were seriously injured.

After the enemy attack, the Russian agent was supposed to arrive at the place of "arrivals" to collect information about the damaged infrastructure and injured persons. SBU officers detained the offender red-handed when she was conducting reconnaissance near the houses that were shelled by Russian troops. The SBU seized the phone she was using for covert photography and communication with the occupiers,

- law enforcement officials said.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 34-year-old Kharkiv resident who was remotely recruited by the aggressor earlier this year. They used anonymous chats in a messenger to communicate. After the first sessions of communication with the occupiers, the woman received an "advance" from them for further reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine.

The attacker passed on to the invaders the coordinates of the most densely populated areas of the city, as well as sent geolocations of buildings that she believed could be used by the Defense Forces. In addition, she collected intelligence on the routes of movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units towards the eastern front.

To collect information, the traitor walked around the city on foot and recorded Ukrainian objects on her own phone camera. To conceal communication with the aggressor, the defendant deleted the "reports" she sent to Russia on a daily basis.

Image

SBU investigators have served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a resident of Kirovohrad region who spied on Ukrainian air defense systems and wanted to join the Russian Wagner PMC to fight against Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

