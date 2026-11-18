At the end of October and beginning of November this year, Russian special services were preparing a sabotage operation in Poland with a large number of casualties in order to blame Ukraine. This is reported by Rzeczpospolita, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, this was supposed to happen on Poland’s border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region, and likely also on the Polish-Belarusian border.

It was supposed to resemble the so-called Gleiwitz provocation (a German false-flag operation carried out on August 31, 1939, which led to the outbreak of World War II - ed.). Of course, those who crossed the border would most likely have been shot, or evidence that they were from Ukraine would have been found on them. The aim was to halt aid to Ukraine - Rzeczpospolita notes.

We remind you

Poland has temporarily stopped allocating additional funds for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine under the PURL program. The reason was Warsaw’s significant spending on its own defense and the high state budget deficit.

At the same time, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that the Russian government is more concerned with conquering foreign cities than with the problems of its own population.