Russia unilaterally decided to change the maritime border with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea

Russia has unilaterally changed the maritime border with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea, according to a decree published on the website of the Russian government. This is reported by the Kyiv Independent, reports UNN.

Details

Lithuania and Finland have not yet responded to Russia's decision on the maritime border, and Russia's unilateral decision has not been recognized internationally.

Russia intends to return to internal sea waters in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland and near the Baltic cities of Zelenodradsk, Kaliningrad region, according to an order prepared by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The decree aims to change the geographical coordinates that measure the width of the Russian territorial sea and the territory near the coastline and Islands. the message says

Russia intends to change the geographical coordinates near the islands of Zmerz, Yahi, Rodscher, Maly Tyuters, Vigrund and Gogland, as well as the Northern Cape on the Narva River near the state border with Finland.

addition

In the proposed changes, Russia also revised the territories in the area of the Curonian and Vistula watersheds and Cape Taran on the border with Lithuania.

The decree states that the previous geographical coordinates are allegedly registered on the basis of small-scale marine navigation maps, which are based on studies of the twentieth century and "do not allow determining the external border of internal sea waters" of Russia.

The current geographical coordinates established by the resolution of the Council of Ministers of the USSR in 1985 "do not fully correspond to the current geographical position," the document says.

Finland strengthens its border in the East