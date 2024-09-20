Russia strikes Odesa with ballistic missiles: an Antiguan-flagged ship is damaged and wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110026 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113907 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184752 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146734 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148545 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141054 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191072 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112249 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180687 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104922 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Russia strikes Odesa with ballistic missiles: an Antiguan-flagged ship is damaged and wounded

Russia strikes Odesa with ballistic missiles: an Antiguan-flagged ship is damaged and wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14335 views

Russian troops strike Odesa with an Iskander-M ballistic missile. The city's infrastructure and a civilian vessel were damaged, and at least four people were injured.

In the afternoon, on September 20, Russian troops attacked Odesa with an Iskander-M ballistic missile. The enemy attack damaged the city's infrastructure and injured at least four people. This was stated by the head of the RMA Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa. The fragments of a preliminary Iskander-M missile damaged port and civilian infrastructure, as well as a civilian ship flying the Antiguan flag

 - said Sinegubov. 

According to him, four people were wounded in the attack, all of them are being treated. 

Law enforcement officers are currently recording the consequences of another Russian crime.

Recall

Around 14:00, UNN wrote that a series of explosions were heard in Odesa . The head of the RMA urged residents to stay in shelters due to the threat of missile attacks. At the same time, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the possible use of ballistic weapons from the south.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising