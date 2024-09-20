Russia strikes Odesa with ballistic missiles: an Antiguan-flagged ship is damaged and wounded

In the afternoon, on September 20, Russian troops attacked Odesa with an Iskander-M ballistic missile. The enemy attack damaged the city's infrastructure and injured at least four people. This was stated by the head of the RMA Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa. The fragments of a preliminary Iskander-M missile damaged port and civilian infrastructure, as well as a civilian ship flying the Antiguan flag - said Sinegubov.

According to him, four people were wounded in the attack, all of them are being treated.

Law enforcement officers are currently recording the consequences of another Russian crime.

Recall

Around 14:00, UNN wrote that a series of explosions were heard in Odesa . The head of the RMA urged residents to stay in shelters due to the threat of missile attacks. At the same time, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the possible use of ballistic weapons from the south.