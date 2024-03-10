russia relocates its ship repair bases from Crimea

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19336 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 64749 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47332 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 221522 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197457 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178856 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222954 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249667 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155503 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371720 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19768 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 64780 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 221555 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 179075 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197484 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12846 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21642 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22114 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41968 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 49661 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russia relocates its ship repair bases from Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39462 views

The russians are moving their ship repair bases from Crimea to Taman, likely to strengthen their ability to repair warships in Novorossiysk due to effective Ukrainian strikes on military facilities in Crimea.

russia relocates its ship repair bases from Crimea

Regular transportation of russian marine engines from Crimea in the direction of Taman has been recorded, according to ATESH, UNN reports .

Details

The russians are moving their ship repair bases toward Taman.

It is likely that the occupiers are strengthening their capabilities to repair warships in Novorossiysk, where the Black Sea Fleet base is now located.

The reason for this was effective strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on military facilities in Crimea.

Recall

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, most Russian ships were forced to concentrate in the eastern part of the Black Sea, and their presence in Sevastopol was minimized.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Ukrainian Navy
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Crimea
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90