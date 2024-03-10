russia relocates its ship repair bases from Crimea

Regular transportation of russian marine engines from Crimea in the direction of Taman has been recorded, according to ATESH, UNN reports .

Details

The russians are moving their ship repair bases toward Taman.

It is likely that the occupiers are strengthening their capabilities to repair warships in Novorossiysk, where the Black Sea Fleet base is now located.

The reason for this was effective strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on military facilities in Crimea.

Recall

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, most Russian ships were forced to concentrate in the eastern part of the Black Sea, and their presence in Sevastopol was minimized.