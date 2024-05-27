Russia launches information campaign on the 10th anniversary of the beginning of fighting for Donetsk airport - NSDC Center for Political Studies

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 20803 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 91977 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142249 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147137 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241991 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172438 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164060 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148100 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221013 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 47965 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 67092 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108506 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 38658 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 71499 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241991 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221013 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207461 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233453 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220517 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 20880 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 19423 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 25479 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108514 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112057 views
Actual
Russia launches information campaign on the 10th anniversary of the beginning of fighting for Donetsk airport - NSDC Center for Political Studies

Russia launches information campaign on the 10th anniversary of the beginning of fighting for Donetsk airport - NSDC Center for Political Studies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14421 views

Russia launched a disinformation campaign to shift the responsibility for the outbreak of war to Ukraine on the 10th anniversary of the battle for Donetsk airport.

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council warns that Russians have launched a large-scale disinformation campaign to shift   the responsibility for starting the war to Kyiv.  The information campaign was timed to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the battle for Donetsk airport, UNN reports

 Russia has launched a large-scale information campaign to mark the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the battle for Donetsk airport, trying to shift the responsibility for the war to Kyiv

- , the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Legal Advocacy said in a statement.

According to the CPC, as part of the campaign, enemy propaganda is actively covering memorial events on the TOT and disseminating statements by Russian politicians and Kremlin proxies in the occupied territories on the anniversary of the first large-scale battle for Donetsk airport, which took place on May 26, 2014. 

 This battle is presented by ru-propaganda as "Ukraine's aggressive attack on Donbas". However, as the Center reminded, at the time of the outbreak of hostilities in the East, Ukraine had already occupied Crimea, and the vast majority of the so-called "Donbas militia" were actually Russians, including military and intelligence officers.

"Russia continues to lie in order to justify its aggression against Ukraine and to absolve itself of responsibility for the terror it has unleashed against peaceful Ukrainians," the NSDC's Center for Political Analysis emphasized.

For reference 

The battle for the Donetsk airport lasted between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian terrorists from May 26 , 2014 to January 21 , 2015 .

The defense of Donetsk airport by the Ukrainian army lasted a record 242 days, and the brave and indomitable defenders of the airport were called "cyborgs". More than 200 soldiers were killed defending Donetsk airport.

As a reminder, January 20 is the day of remembrance of the defenders of the Donetsk airport in Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising