The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council warns that Russians have launched a large-scale disinformation campaign to shift the responsibility for starting the war to Kyiv. The information campaign was timed to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the battle for Donetsk airport, UNN reports.

According to the CPC, as part of the campaign, enemy propaganda is actively covering memorial events on the TOT and disseminating statements by Russian politicians and Kremlin proxies in the occupied territories on the anniversary of the first large-scale battle for Donetsk airport, which took place on May 26, 2014.

This battle is presented by ru-propaganda as "Ukraine's aggressive attack on Donbas". However, as the Center reminded, at the time of the outbreak of hostilities in the East, Ukraine had already occupied Crimea, and the vast majority of the so-called "Donbas militia" were actually Russians, including military and intelligence officers.

"Russia continues to lie in order to justify its aggression against Ukraine and to absolve itself of responsibility for the terror it has unleashed against peaceful Ukrainians," the NSDC's Center for Political Analysis emphasized.

For reference

The battle for the Donetsk airport lasted between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian terrorists from May 26 , 2014 to January 21 , 2015 .

The defense of Donetsk airport by the Ukrainian army lasted a record 242 days, and the brave and indomitable defenders of the airport were called "cyborgs". More than 200 soldiers were killed defending Donetsk airport.

As a reminder, January 20 is the day of remembrance of the defenders of the Donetsk airport in Ukraine.