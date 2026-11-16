Russia is closing an orphanage in occupied Sevastopol but is not disclosing the children’s fate—there are fears of deportation

The Russian authorities plan to close an orphanage in occupied Sevastopol by the end of 2027, but have not reported where its residents will be transferred. The lack of information about the children’s future is causing concern against the backdrop of documented cases of their unlawful removal from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. The closure of the orphanage was announced by Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian president’s commissioner for children’s rights, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian official, the occupation authorities plan to reach a situation in which no residents remain in Sevastopol’s children’s institutions at all.

By the end of 2027, through comprehensive support for families and by adjusting the system, we plan to achieve a situation in which there will be no children in the institutions at any given time – Lvova-Belova said.

At the same time, she did not specify exactly where the children would be placed, whether they would remain in occupied Crimea, or who would control their future.

Lvova-Belova is wanted by the International Criminal Court

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova.

They are suspected of war crimes related to the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories to Russia.

Against this backdrop, the decision to close the orphanage without explaining what will happen to its residents raises questions about a possible new forced transfer of children.

Russia has deported more than 20,000 Ukrainian children and returned fewer than 3,000, Kallas says