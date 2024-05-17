Russia increases the intensity of fire on the territories close to the combat line in Zaporizhzhia

The Russians are increasing the intensity of fire on the territories close to the front line in Zaporizhzhya region. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

We see that the enemy is increasing the intensity of fire on the territories close to the front line in Zaporizhzhya region. Over the past day, there were more than 430 attacks on the territory, namely Gulyaypole, Orikhiv, Stepnohirsk community... Since the beginning of the week, there have been a total of 1827 attacks. This is almost a third more than a week ago - Fedorov said.

He noted that this is why the enemy is trying to destroy as much civilian infrastructure as possible in the frontline areas.

In addition, Fedorov spoke about the situation with the construction of fortifications.

Fortification is a priority. By order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, we are building everything on time and, of course, controlling the quality. The quality is controlled by both military and civilian technical supervision. Military organizations and units are also building fortifications alongside us, and our goal is to provide as much assistance as possible - Fedorov said.

He also noted that new projects will be launched to make it easier for the military to perform certain maneuvers in order to protect the lives of servicemen.

Addendum

In Zaporizhzhya region, the occupants conducted 438 attacksover the day, targeting 6 settlements.