Russia hit the center of Chuguev in Kharkiv region: a kindergarten was damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the central part of Chuguev in the Kharkiv region, wounding a woman and damaging a kindergarten.
Russian troops attacked the central part of Chuguev, Kharkiv region, as a result of which, previously, a woman was injured. A kindergarten was also damaged, RMA chairman Oleg Sinegubov said on Wednesday, reports UNN.
The invaders hit the central part of Chuguev. according to preliminary data, information was received about the injured woman
According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, a kindergarten was damaged.
The review of the site continues, the head of the RMA added.
