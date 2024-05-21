Russians struck Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, there is a destruction of the market and kindergarten

Russian invaders today struck the city of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region, as a result of which there is the destruction of a market and a kindergarten, there were no injuries. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov on the air of the telethon on Tuesday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

The enemy attacked the village of Zolochiv, almost the central part of it. The market was destroyed, a large fire broke out, and there is also the destruction of a kindergarten. Fortunately, there were no injuries, Sinegubov said.

In Telegram, he clarified that the enemy struck at least four Kabami on the Zolochiv community today. And also, in addition to the fact that the local market was destroyed, where a fire broke out in shopping pavilions, a kindergarten, a school, five two-story apartment buildings, as well as private households were damaged.

