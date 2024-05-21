The situation in Kharkiv region is still under control, a week ago it was more difficult - Zelensky

Now the situation in the north of Kharkiv region is controlled, a week ago it was more difficult in this direction. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Reuters, reports UNN.

Now the situation at the front is one of the most difficult. Because a new wave of russian offensive has begun in the Kharkiv direction. A very powerful wave is coming in the Donbas. But everyone can see how it will all end. Today the situation is under control, a week ago it was more difficult Zelensky said.

He noted that at the time of crossing the state border by russians in the Kharkiv region, powerful electronic warfare systems were used, which led to the loss of communication between the brigades.

There were many different challenges. And they hit us with more long-range capabilities, in particular artillery, S-300s, and Kab. Thanks to this number of long-range bombs and missiles, they had progress in the Kharkiv direction. Deep into the Kharkiv region (went – ed.) a little, the deepest point was 10 km. the russians said in different directions that Kharkiv is not their target. They started saying all this after they were forced to stop and reduce offensive actions in the Kharkiv region Zelensky added.

Recall

Although russia has opened a new axis of offensive in the Kharkiv region, it continues intense attacks in the Donbas, concentrating efforts northwest of Avdiivka to divide Ukrainian forces.

Compared to the previous day, the number of combat clashes in Kharkiv region has halved - Voloshyn