Russia has attacked the energy infrastructure again - where there are power outages

Russia once again attacked energy infrastructure in a number of regions of Ukraine, including Poltava and Vinnytsia regions. UNN reports this, citing data from local military administrations on October 22.

Vinnytsia region

In the Vinnytsia region, industrial facilities, energy infrastructure, and private homes were damaged as a result of another massive enemy attack. No one was injured. Rescue services and energy workers are working to restore the facilities and power supply - Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Head Natalia Zabolotna said on social media on October 22.

Poltava region

In Kremenchuk district, a UAV strike on an energy infrastructure facility was recorded. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties - Poltava Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Diakivnych said on social media on October 22.

Khmelnytskyi region

The Khmelnytskyi region also reported disruptions to the electricity supply the previous evening, October 21.

The situation with the electricity supply in the Iziaslav area has become critical. As a result of the Russian attack on October 19, energy equipment was damaged, leaving residents of 23 settlements without electricity as of now - Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Tiurin said on social media.

Nighttime shelling of Ukraine claimed the lives of at least 6 people, with dozens injured – the aftermath of attacks across the regions