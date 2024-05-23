russia continues to restrict visits of ICRC representatives to prisoners of war - Lubinets

russia continues to restrict visits by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We do not have official access to our prisoners of war, as well as to civilian hostages. We see that the russian federation continues to restrict visits by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, who have a unique mandate to visit prisoners of war and civilians. Because of this, we have no official information, but at the same time we have established other channels of information that give us a complete picture of what is happening there - Lubinets said.

Lubinets noted that all Ukrainian prisoners of war do not receive enough food and water.

No medical care is provided. Also, most of them are subjected to constant torture: physical and psychological torture by the fussian federation. We continue to record the facts that the russian federation violates all Geneva Conventions, fails to fulfill its obligations and thus violates the rights of our prisoners of war, including the defenders of Mariupol - Lubinets said.

Addendum

On May 20, the head of the Secretariat of the Coordination Headquarters, Bohdan Okhrimenko, said that russia was not only blocking Ukraine's proposals for the exchange of prisoners, but also ignoring Kyiv's requests for the repatriation of the bodies of the dead.

Lubinets reportedthat russia's delay in the exchange of prisoners of war may be due to the so-called elections in russia, the inauguration of the russian dictator, and the personnel changes that are currently taking place there.

Lubinets names the category of prisoners of war that is most difficult to negotiate with Russia