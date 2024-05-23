russia continues to restrict visits of ICRC representatives to prisoners of war - Lubinets

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon
March 1, 11:59 AM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

russia continues to restrict visits of ICRC representatives to prisoners of war - Lubinets

russia continues to restrict visits of ICRC representatives to prisoners of war - Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

russia continues to restrict visits by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to Ukrainian prisoners of war, denying them adequate food, water and medical care, and subjecting them to constant torture, in violation of the Geneva Conventions.

russia continues to restrict visits by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We do not have official access to our prisoners of war, as well as to civilian hostages. We see that the russian federation continues to restrict visits by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, who have a unique mandate to visit prisoners of war and civilians. Because of this, we have no official information, but at the same time we have established other channels of information that give us a complete picture of what is happening there

- Lubinets said.

Lubinets noted that all Ukrainian prisoners of war do not receive enough food and water.

No medical care is provided. Also, most of them are subjected to constant torture: physical and psychological torture by the fussian federation. We continue to record the facts that the russian federation violates all Geneva Conventions, fails to fulfill its obligations and thus violates the rights of our prisoners of war, including the defenders of Mariupol

- Lubinets said.

Addendum

On May 20, the head of the Secretariat of the Coordination Headquarters, Bohdan Okhrimenko, said that russia was not only blocking Ukraine's proposals for the exchange of prisoners, but also ignoring Kyiv's requests for the repatriation of the bodies of the dead.

Lubinets reportedthat russia's delay in the exchange of prisoners of war may be due to the so-called elections in russia, the inauguration of the russian dictator, and the personnel changes that are currently taking place there.

Lubinets names the category of prisoners of war that is most difficult to negotiate with Russia16.04.24, 17:53 • 177054 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

