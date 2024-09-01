russia conducts an air strike on industrial facilities in Sumy, a woman is wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125399 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130003 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213434 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161301 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157615 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145022 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206525 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112617 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194207 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105199 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100057 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 75558 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105293 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102086 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 61820 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 213434 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206525 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194207 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220662 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208433 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 36378 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 50155 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153579 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152632 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156595 views
russia conducts an air strike on industrial facilities in Sumy, a woman is wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48069 views

On September 1, the enemy attacked two industrial enterprises in Sumy, dropping three guided aerial bombs. The attack damaged production and administrative buildings and injured an employee.

On the afternoon of September 1, the enemy attacked two industrial enterprises in Sumy. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

The enemy launched an air strike on the infrastructure of the Sumy community (3 explosions were recorded)

- RMA said in a statement.

According to the investigation, on September 1, 2024, at about 15:30, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy dropped three guided aerial bombs on the city of Sumy, according to preliminary data.

The attack reportedly damaged one of the city's industrial enterprises, including a production and warehouse facility, an administrative building, and three vehicles.

A 42-year-old employee of the company was wounded.

Workshop  of one of the local factories was also damaged.

Recall

russian troops carried out about 10 strikes in Kharkiv. The head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov reportedthat according to preliminary information from law enforcement, the strikes were carried out, among other things, by Iskanders. As a result of the attack 47 people were injured, including 7 children. Rescuers pulled three people out of the rubble, and search and rescue operations continue.

It is necessary to put an end to Russian terror: Zelensky emphasizes importance of destroying Russian aviation30.08.24, 21:05 • 62602 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

SocietyWar

