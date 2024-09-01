russia conducts an air strike on industrial facilities in Sumy, a woman is wounded

On the afternoon of September 1, the enemy attacked two industrial enterprises in Sumy. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

The enemy launched an air strike on the infrastructure of the Sumy community (3 explosions were recorded) - RMA said in a statement.

According to the investigation, on September 1, 2024, at about 15:30, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy dropped three guided aerial bombs on the city of Sumy, according to preliminary data.

The attack reportedly damaged one of the city's industrial enterprises, including a production and warehouse facility, an administrative building, and three vehicles.

A 42-year-old employee of the company was wounded.

Workshop of one of the local factories was also damaged.

Recall

russian troops carried out about 10 strikes in Kharkiv. The head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov reportedthat according to preliminary information from law enforcement, the strikes were carried out, among other things, by Iskanders. As a result of the attack 47 people were injured, including 7 children. Rescuers pulled three people out of the rubble, and search and rescue operations continue.

It is necessary to put an end to Russian terror: Zelensky emphasizes importance of destroying Russian aviation