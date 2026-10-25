Russia attacked Ukraine with 153 drones: air defense destroyed 119 targets

During the night of October 25, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 153 Shahed-type strike UAVs (92 of them jet-powered), S8000 Banderoль/Dan-T, Gerbera, and Parody-type decoy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The strikes were carried out from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, and Millerovo, as well as from the occupied Crimea and Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

As of 08:00, air defence forces had shot down/suppressed 119 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (64 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; 9 strike UAVs were still airborne. Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the crash of downed aircraft (debris) at 9 locations — the statement said.

We remind you

Over the past day, October 24, the Russian army lost 1,850 military personnel. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,578,450 people.