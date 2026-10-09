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Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 drones: 114 neutralized, including more than 80% of the jet-powered ones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2170 views

Overnight, Russia launched 136 drones at Ukraine, including 93 jet-powered ones. Air defense shot down or suppressed 114 unmanned aerial vehicles; the attack continued.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 drones: 114 neutralized, including more than 80% of the jet-powered ones

Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 drones during the night of October 9, 93 of them jet-powered. A total of 114 were shot down or suppressed, including 77 jet-powered drones, or 82.8%. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

From which directions and with what did Russia attack?

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 9 (from 18:00 on October 8), the enemy attacked with 136 Shahed-type attack UAVs (93 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How many were destroyed?

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 114 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (77 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types

— the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Hits by the enemy's air-attack weapons were recorded at 8 locations, as well as the crashes of downed targets (debris) at 7 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

It became known how many Russian military personnel and pieces of equipment the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated on the front over the course of the day09.10.26, 07:24 • 1732 views

Julia Shramko

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