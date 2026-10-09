It became known how many Russian military personnel and pieces of equipment the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated on the front over the course of the day

Over the past day, October 8, the Russian army lost another 1,710 military personnel killed and wounded. Russia’s total personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,549,490. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ukrainian command, over the past day the Defense Forces destroyed 1,757 Russian operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 67 artillery systems, and 617 vehicles and fuel tankers.

In addition, the occupiers lost 3 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 5 multiple rocket launchers, 1 air defense system, 18 ground robotic systems, and 4 pieces of special equipment.

Total losses of the Russian army as of October 9

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian army has lost 12,402 tanks, 25,509 armored combat vehicles, 50,950 artillery systems, 2,199 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,693 air defense systems.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 443 Russian aircraft, 356 helicopters, 2,908 ground robotic systems, 555,335 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 5,126 cruise missiles.

The General Staff emphasizes that data on the enemy’s losses is still being уточнено.

Ukrainian counterattacks in the direction of the Zherebets River prevent the Russians from developing their offensive toward Lyman – ISW